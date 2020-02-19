Shevchenko focused on her own title but not saying no to trilogy fight with Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko will put her UFC flyweight title on the line against Joanne Calderwood at UFC 251, according to a report by Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

The report indicates that both fighters have agreed to the fight.

Shevchenko is coming off her third successful defence of the flyweight title at UFC 247 on February 8 where she defeated Katlyn Chookagian via third-round TKO.

The 31-year-old has also retained the title against Liz Carmouche and Jessica Eye, since she defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant belt at UFC 231.

Shevchenko is on a five-fight winning streak and has only suffered two defeats since making her UFC debut, both at the hands of two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

Calderwood defeated Andrea Lee via split decision at UFC 242 last September in her last bout.

The 33-year-old has won three of her last four fights, including victories over Ariane Lipski and Kalindra Faria with a setback against Chookagian prior to the Lee bout.

The event will take place on June 6.