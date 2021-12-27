NHL believes it has approval for all seven Canadian teams to play in their own cities

Veteran forward Mark Letestu told The Athletic on Sunday he is retiring after 11 seasons in the National Hockey League.

The Athletic: Mark Letestu, aka “Mr. Utility,” has retired after 12 #NHL seasons as a jack-of-all-trades forward with #CBJ, #LetsGoPens, #LetsGoOilers and #GoJetsGo



"I got a lot of time out of being a short, slow guy in a fast man’s league.”https://t.co/l4h2pehSNi pic.twitter.com/viPzud4cso — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) December 27, 2020

Letestu most recently played with the Winnipeg Jets, finishing with no points in seven games last season.

The 35-year-old played in 567 career NHL games split between the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Letestu recorded 93 goals and 117 assists.

More details to come.