Report: Letestu retiring from NHL
Veteran forward Mark Letestu told The Athletic on Sunday he is retiring after 11 seasons in the National Hockey League. Letestu most recently played with the Winnipeg Jets, finishing with no points in seven games last season.
TSN.ca Staff
The 35-year-old played in 567 career NHL games split between the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. Letestu recorded 93 goals and 117 assists.
