Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has found a new club.

Joe Hart having medical @SpursOfficial. Will join Lloris and Gazzaniga. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 17, 2020

The BBC's Simon Stone reports the ex-Manchester City 'keeper has undergone a medical at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of joining the club as a free agent.

Jose Mourinho's club already has France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as its No. 1 with Paulo Gazzaniga as backup.

Hart, 33, was out of contract following the expiration of his deal with Burnley. Hart spent the past two seasons at Turf Moor, but only made a combined 24 appearances.

The native of Shrewsbury has not been a first-choice 'keeper since a disastrous loan spell at Serie A side Torino in 2016-2017.

Hart signed for City in 2006 and grew to become one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the world, winning the Premier League Golden Glove for most clean sheets on four occasions and was named in the PFA Team of the Year twice.

With City, Hart won a pair of Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup, but a series of high-profile gaffes caused him to lose his place in the team with the arrival of Ederson from Benfica.

Internationally, Hart was capped 75 times by the Three Lions.