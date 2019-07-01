Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 31-year-old Thomas, who is entering his 11th NBA season, spent last season with the Denver Nuggets. The oft-injured guard, played just in 12 regular season games with Denver last season and in none of the team's games during the playoffs.

A right hip injury delayed Thomas’ debut with the Nuggets till February. The two-time all-star played in just 17 games during the season prior with the Lakers because of the same injury to his hip.

Thomas, who has also played for the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings in his career, holds career averages of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists per game.