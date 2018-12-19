The Vegas Golden Knights have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve list according to David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal. The move means he will be out until after the Christmas break at the minimum.

He left during the second period of Monday's 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and did not return.

Pacioretty appeared to be injured while stretching out to hit Blue Jackets centre Riley Nash, who evaded contact while exiting his own zone.

The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 30 games so far this season, his first in Vegas.

Earlier on in the day, the Golden Knights recalled forward Brandon Pirri from the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Justin Emerson of the Las Vegas Sun reports Pirri is likely to take Pacioretty's spot on the second line.

The Golden Knights will be back in action Thursday night when they host the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena.