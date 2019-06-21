2h ago
Report: Vlad Jr. agrees to join HR Derby
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays fans haven't had much to cheer about this season, but they'll be looking forward to July 15.
According to ESPN's Marly Rivera, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to participate in this year's Home Run Derby at Progressive Field.
In 45 games so far this season, Guerrero Jr. has seven home runs and a batting average of .249.
The Jays (27-48) will begin a series in Boston Friday night at Fenway Park (41-35).