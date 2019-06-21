Toronto Blue Jays fans haven't had much to cheer about this season, but they'll be looking forward to July 15.

According to ESPN's Marly Rivera, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to participate in this year's Home Run Derby at Progressive Field.

Two weeks ago he told me he would... now we know he’s going to... Vlad Guerrero Jr. headed to the Home Run Derby on @ESPN! https://t.co/JABG9zlXbH — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 21, 2019

In 45 games so far this season, Guerrero Jr. has seven home runs and a batting average of .249.

The Jays (27-48) will begin a series in Boston Friday night at Fenway Park (41-35).