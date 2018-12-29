John Wall's season could be at its end.

The Washington Post's Candace Buckner reports that after consultation with a specialist, the Washington Wizards' All-Star point guard is considering surgery on his injured foot that would result in a six to eight-month recovery period.

Wall, 28, has dealt with a recurring left heel injury for a majority of the season and missed Friday night's 101-92 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He missed two games earlier this month because of the ailment. Tomas Satoransky has been starting at the 1 in his absence.

The first overall pick of 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Wall is in his 10th season.

Through 32 games this year, Wall is averaging 20.7 points on .444 shooting, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes a night.