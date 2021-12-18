The Golden State Warriors are reportedly sending just nine players over the border to play the Raptors on Saturday night, and it's likely that even Toronto's biggest hoops fans will have a hard time identifying them.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, who covers the Warriors, Stephen Curry will be rested by the team. Also out of action are Andrew Wiggins (left knee soreness), Andre Iguodala (right knee management), Draymond Green (right hip tightness), Otto Porter (left foot management), and Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols).

Curry scored 30 points and Wiggins added 27 on Friday night as the Warriors beat the Celtics 111-107 in Boston to improve to 24-5 on the season. Iguodala, Green and Porter also all played in the victory.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that none of those players are travelling to Toronto to avoid the logistics of crossing the border with COVID protocols in place.

The Warriors will take the court with Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Chiozza, Moses Moody and Jeff Dowtin.

The Raptors haven't played since Tuesday, when they dropped an overtime decision to the Nets in Brooklyn. Toronto's home game Thursday against Chicago was postponed as the Bulls have several players in Covid protocol.