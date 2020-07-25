Washington Capitals backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov sustained an injury prior to the resumption of the 2019-20, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Samsonov will not travel to Toronto and will remain in Washington to receive treatment on the undisclosed injury. He has not skated with the team since practices for the restart began on July 13.

The Capitals expect Samsonov to be healthy in time for the 2020-21 season.

The rookie goaltender went 16-6-2 with a .913 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average.