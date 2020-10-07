56m ago
Washington benches Haskins, Allen to start
The Washington Football Team is reportedly making a change at quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team is benching 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins for former Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Ravens 31, Washington 17
The Washington Football Team is making a change at quarterback.
The team announced Wednesday that former Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday ahead of 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins has completed 61 per cent of his passes this season 939 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he was considering a change at quarterback after dropping to 1-3 with the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
“Doing the things he needs to do and showing the growth — that’s what we’re looking for,” Rivera said Monday. "It’s a tough situation. We’re looking at our circumstances right now as a football team. We’re in a very interesting situation right now.”
Allen, 24, started 12 games for the Panthers last season posting a 5-7 record while completing 62 per cent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Washington will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.