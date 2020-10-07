The Washington Football Team is making a change at quarterback.

The team announced Wednesday that former Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday ahead of 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

QB Kyle Allen will start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 7, 2020

Haskins has completed 61 per cent of his passes this season 939 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he was considering a change at quarterback after dropping to 1-3 with the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Doing the things he needs to do and showing the growth — that’s what we’re looking for,” Rivera said Monday. "It’s a tough situation. We’re looking at our circumstances right now as a football team. We’re in a very interesting situation right now.”

Allen, 24, started 12 games for the Panthers last season posting a 5-7 record while completing 62 per cent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

