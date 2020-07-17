The World Series champion Washington Nationals have been cleared to host the New York Yankees in the first game of the delayed MLB season at their home park in Washington D.C. on July 23, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan adds that questions had been raised about whether or not the Nationals were going to have to move the game due to local government measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Washington Post reported Thursday the team was exploring alternate sites should they not be given clearance to proceed with their opening series.

The city of Washington D.C. requires all people to quarantine for 14 days should they be exposed to the virus. The includes a positive test or close exposure to someone who has tested positive. The Post reports members of the Nationals and visiting teams would not be given an exemption, causing the Nats to wonder if they could host games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are also scheduled to open the season on July 23 while the other 26 teams will have their Opening Days on the 24th.

Opening Day was originally supposed to take place on March 26 before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back play indefinitely.