The Washington Nationals have agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal with reliever Daniel Hudson, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Daniel Hudson's deal with the Washington Nationals is for two years and $11 million, sources tell ESPN. He can earn another $1 million in performance bonuses related to games finished. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2020

The 32-year-old appeared in 24 games for the Nationals after a midseason trade from the Toronto Blue Jays and posted a 3-0 record with a 1.44 ERA including six saves in 25.0 innings pitched.

He can also earn another $1 million in performance bonuses related to games finished.

Hudson also pitched in nine playoff games, including recording the final out of Game 7, as the Nationals captured the 2019 World Series over the Houston Astros.

The Lynchburg, Virginia native signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays in March of 2019 after he was released by the Los Angeles Angels during Spring Training.

Hudson has also appeared with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers over the course of this 10-year MLB career.