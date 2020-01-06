Eric Thames is headed to the World Series champions.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the Washington Nationals have come to terms with the former Milwaukee Brewers slugger on a one-year deal worth a base salary of $3 million with a $1 million buyout on a $4-million mutual option for 2021.

Thames deal with #Nationals is one year, $4M, per source. Salary of $3M in 2020 plus $1M buyout on $4M mutual option in ‘21. Pending physical. First: @Britt_Ghiroli. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 6, 2020

A native of Santa Clara, CA, Thames appeared in 149 games in 2019, batting .247 with 25 home runs, 61 runs batted in and an OPS of .851.

It was Thames's third season back in the big leagues after spending two years in the Korean Baseball Organization where he was named Most Valuable Player in 2015 as a member of the NC Dinos.

Prior to heading for Asia, Thames spent two years in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.