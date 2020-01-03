A veteran middle infielder is headed to DC.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Washington Nationals have signed Starlin Castro to a two-year deal pending a physical.

Free-agent infielder Starlin Castro in agreement with #Nationals, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. Move would not take them out of Donaldson sweepstakes. Plan is for Castro to play second base. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 3, 2020

A four-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Castro spent the past two seasons with the Miami Marlins.

In all 162 games in 2019, Castro hit .270 with a career-high 22 home runs and 86 runs batted in and a .736 OPS.

A native of Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic, Castro is headed into his 11th big-league season.

Prior to a 2018 offseason trade to the Marlins, Castro spent six seasons with the Chicago Cubs and two years with the New York Yankees.

Rosenthal also notes that the signing of Castro would not preclude the Nationals from signing free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Donaldson is believed to be entertaining multiple four-year, $100 million offers.

The World Series champion Nationals lost their incumbent third baseman, Anthony Rendon, to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.