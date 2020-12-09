OBJ explains what went wrong during his time with the Giants

New Orleans Saints veteran quarterback Drew Brees, who has missed the last three games with a lung puncture and 11 fractured ribs, is progressing well and is eligible to come off the injured reserve, but likely won't play until Week 15 against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Saints QB Drew Brees, progressing well in his rehab from a lung puncture & fractured ribs, won’t practice much, if at all, today, I’m told. He’s eligible to come off IR now. They could ramp him up Thursday to see how he feels, but a more realistic target to play has been W15. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

Rapoport adds that Brees is unlikely to practice much, if at all, on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Brees left Week 10's game against the San Francisco 49ers with his injuries and hasn't retuned since. He's thrown for 2,196 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions over nine games in 2020, his 20th season in the NFL and 15th with the Saints.

In Brees' absence, Taysom Hill has stepped in and continued New Orleans' win streak which currently sits at nine straight games. The 10-2 Saints sit first in the NFC South and have already clinched a playoff berth.

The Saints battle the 3-8-1 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 action this weekend.