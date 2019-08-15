New Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sat out the team portion of Wednesday's practice because of a hip pointer according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano adds the team is not overly concerned about a long-term absence, adding the star wideout attended practice and took part in individual drills. There is a possibility he moves back into the team portion on Thursday.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Wednesday that Beckham he "has a little something going on in there" and that he hopes the Browns top receiver returns "soon."

The Browns play their second pre-season game on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, but it is unlikely Beckham plays according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cleveland acquired the three-time All-Pro in the off-season in a trade with the New York Giants. He caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season.