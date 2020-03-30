Report: Wimbledon to be canceled for first time since World War II

For the first time since 1945 it appears Wimbledon will be not be taking place.

According to the USA Today, The All England Club will announce on Wednesday the cancelation of the 2020 event.

"The necessary decisions have already been made," German Tennis Federation vice president Dirk Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany on Sunday. "Wimbledon will decide to cancel (this) Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation."

Hordorff added, ""It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable."

After being in content with the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation, and the other Grand Slams, The AELTC announced an emergency meeting for this Wednesday where it is now expected they will make the formal announcement of the cancellation.

Wimbledon is set to take place Monday, June 29 until Sunday, July 12.