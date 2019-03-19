It looks like Jimmy Howard is going to be in the Motor City for at least one more season.

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the Red Wings and their netminder are closing in on a one-year extension. Howard said some language is still being worked out, but things are expected to get done. General manager Ken Holland confirmed, according to Rosen.

Jimmy Howard is close to signing a 1-year contract extension with the Red Wings. Howard said some language is being worked out, but it's going to get done. Ken Holland confirmed. Howard said he's fine with a 1-year deal. He had no desire to leave Detroit. "It's home," he said. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) March 20, 2019

"It's home," Howard said of his desire to stay in Detroit.

This season is Howard's 13th with Detroit. In 47 games (45 starts) this year, he has a save percentage of .907 and a goals-against average of 3.07.

For his career, Howard has a .914 save percentage and a GAA of 2.54.

The 34-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 64 overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft.