Jason Witten has informed the Dallas Cowboys of his intentions to retire, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Witten, who spent the past 15 seasons with the Cowboys, is leaving the field to take a job in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

It was first reported last week that Witten was planning to retire, but Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said no final decision had been made,

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Witten holds a number of team records, including most receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448) in Cowboys history.

Likely bracing for Witten's exit, the Cowboys took tight end Dalton Schultz of Stanford with the 137th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

The native of Elizabethton, TE trails only Tony Gonzalez for the most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in league history.

Witten, 35, was a third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003. In 239 career games, Witten has 68 career touchdowns.