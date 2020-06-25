Thursday is the final day for WNBA players to opt out of the 2020 season and there is growing concern among players over plans to play in Florida, sources tell ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.

Like their NBA counterparts, WNBA players will be playing in a "bubble" at the IMG Academy prep school in Bradenton, but full details of their living arrangements were only received on Wednesday morning in a 26-page document.

A source told Voepel that some players felt rushed to get to Florida by July 6, while others are uncertain about how many personnel will be allowed inside the bubble and the spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Florida remains a concern.

The plan is for a 22-game regular season and standard playoffs to be played out from late July to mid-October with players receiving all of their salaries.

While some players have already opted out of the season due to concerns over the pandemic and others intending to focus on the social justice movement of the day, the expectation is that there will be more players opting out before training camps will officially open around July 10.