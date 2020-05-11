The World Baseball Classic, currently set for next March, will not be played in 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics, sources tell ESPN Deportes' Enrique Rojas.

"Basically the only thing missing is an official announcement," one source told Rojas.

The event was set to be held at locations in the United States, Japan and Taiwan and was to be the fifth edition of the tournament.

Rojas notes that the 2021 WBC is part of the current Major League Baseball CBA, which is set to expire in December 2021, so any future editions of the tournament will need to be negotiated. One source tells Rojas that any WBC prior to 2023 is unlikely.

In a statement to ESPN Deportes, the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), one of the governing bodies of the WBC, said no decision on the 2021 tournament has been made at this time.

"The WBSC-sanctioned World Classic is jointly organized by MLB and the MLB Players Association, with whom we are in constant contact," the WBSC said. "Together with the MLB, we periodically review the status and any possible changes in the tournament in general, and also, currently, due to the security measures implemented regarding the coronavirus pandemic."

The 2021 WBC was set to expand the field from 16 teams to 20 with the final to be played at Marlins Park in Miami.

The 16 teams that comprised the field in 2017 - the last edition of the tournament - received automatic berths, while qualifiers were set up to determine the remaining four entrants.

Germany, Brazil, France, Nicaragua, Pakistan, South Africa, the Philippines, Great Britain, New Zealand, Panama and the Czech Republic had been set to play in qualifiers this past March, but those were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The United States are the defending WBC champions, defeating Puerto Rico in the 2017 final.