Josh Gordon's time with New England is over.

Just eight days after placing Gordon on injured reserve with a knee injury, the New England Patriots have released him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon will now go through waivers, meaning the Miami Dolphins will get the first chance to claim him.

According to Schefter, Gordon is hoping to land in a good, supportive situation.

In six games this season, Gordon had 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.

The wide receiver was first-team All-Pro in 2013, leading all players with 1,646 receiving yards – the 14th highest total in a single season in NFL history. But a lot has happened since his stellar 2013 season as Gordon struggled to stay on the field due to several off-field issues.

The star wide out missed all of 2015 and 2016 due to violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Gordon returned to action in Nov. 2017, and after just one game in 2018 he was traded by Cleveland to New England, where he found success. In 11 games he brought in 40 receptions, three touchdowns and averaged 18.0 yards per reception.