Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has left the team because of a decrease in playing time, according to a report from A to Z Sports Nashville.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after practice Wednesday that Matthews was away from the team for personal reasons, with the A to Z Sports report confirming Matthews is done with the team.

Matthews texted A to Z Sports: “EVERYTHING IS GOOD! JUST WASN’T HAPPY WITH WHAT WAS GOING ON BARELY GETTING ANY PLAYING TIME. IT WAS TIME TO MOVE ON.”

The 29-year-old said he has asked for his release and he and the team have an agreement in place, according to the report.

After starting 11 games last season, Matthews missed most of the team's off-season work after undergoing knee surgery and has just three receptions for 11 yards on six targets through three games this season.

The Titans have had struggles at the quarterback position this year, with starter Marcus Mariota injuring his elbow in the team's opener, missing the second game and the start of the third game before getting forced back into action when backup Blaine Gabbert suffered a concussion.

Matthews is in his seventh season in the NFL, and has 228 receptions for 3,147 yards and 21 touchdowns in 82 career games with 38 starts.