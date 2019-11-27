Catcher Yan Gomes and the Washington Nationals have reached an agreement on a two-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The 32-year-old played in 97 games with Washington in 2019 and had a .233 batting average and 12 home runs.

Gomes made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Toronto Blue Jays, and spent six seasons with the Cleveland Indians.

The 2018 all-star appeared in 11 games for the Nationals on their way to winning the World Series, with seven hits and three runs batted in.

Over his eight-year career, Gomes has nine home runs and a 12.9 Wins Above Replacement.