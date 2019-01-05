The New York Yankees and reliever Zach Britton have agreed to a deal in principle, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, with it to become official after Britton's physical

Britton's deal will be for three years and $40 million, according to multiple reports, with the Yankees being able to exercise a fourth-year option after the second year. If the Yankees decline the option, Britton can opt out after two years.

The Yankees acquired Britton from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the trade deadline last season.

Britton missed part of last season recovering from off-season Achilles heel surgery, finishing the year with 41 appearances, pitching 40.2 innings and finishing with a 3.10 earned run average and 34 strikeouts. Britton was an All-Star in 2015 and 2016, finishing with a league-best 47 saves in 2016.