According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, free agent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is in agreement with the New York Yankees on a deal, pending a physical.

The Yankees are expected to pay the former Blue Jay the league minimum, with Toronto picking up the rest of his $20-million salary.

According to Passan, Tulowitzki is expected to play shortstop for New York while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery. Sources also tell Passan that this does not take the Yankees out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes.

The Blue Jays released the 34-year-old in December. He missed all of last season due to injury after being limited to just 66 games in 2017.

Toronto acquired Tulowitzki from the Colorado Rockies in the summer of 2015 as the team built toward its first playoff appearance since 1993. Tulowitzki had been a top-hitting shortstop through parts of nine seasons in Denver but was limited by injuries during his tenure with Toronto.

His best season for the Blue Jays was 2016 when he hit 24 homers and 79 RBI in 131 games.