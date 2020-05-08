Why the NBA is changing its stance on testing asymptomatic players and staff

NBA commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and the league's players on Friday, where among some of the topics discussed was the notion that the NBA could go into June before making a decision on whether to resume the suspended 2019-20 season, according to multiple reports.

If/when it is able for NBA to return, Adam Silver told players it’s safer in 1-to-2 locations — such as Disney World Orlando/Las Vegas — than flying around to cities and facilities, sources said. https://t.co/n33I0YKu19 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

If the season were to resume amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Silver, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, confirmed reports that the league is considering playing in the Disney World resort in Orlando or in Las Vegas. Silver also reportedly said the resumed season would be played without fans.

Sources: On the ever-elusive question -- What if a player tests positive upon return -- Adam Silver told players the NBA would hope for daily testing at that point and no stoppage of play, having the player(s) isolated in quarantine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

In terms of COVID-19 testing, Silver reportedly said the NBA would hope for daily testing and if a player were to test positive for the virus, there would be no stoppage in play as the player in question would be mandated to take a quarantine period.

The NBA is projecting a one-year timetable on a coronavirus vaccine. Silver emphasized that the league collectively will have to deal with the coronavirus issue for the foreseeable future — and that “no decision will be risk-free.”

Silver added, “Until there is a vaccine or some magical cocktail that prevents people from dying from this virus, we are going to be dealing with it, collectively.”

If the season did resume, Silver has suggested a minimum of a three-week training camp, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Asked on NBPA call about how long a training camp could be should this season resume, Silver suggested "three weeks" as the minimum length that's been discussed within the league, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2020

With NBA teams allowed to open their training facilities, one thing they will not be able to do is send private jets to pick up players who are worried about commercial air travel. Silver cited trying to manage the competitive advantage among teams as one of his reasons, but mentioned that if the season were to resume and players wanted a safer way to get back into their market he would reconsider.

Wojnarowski adds that Silver told players that he still hoped that the playoffs would include a seven-game series in every round and that those series could move faster without the need for travel.

The belief is that all 30 owners want to play again this season, according to Wojnarowski. Silver called the owners "competitors."