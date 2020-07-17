According to multiple reports, David Pastrnak’s agent confirmed the Boston Bruins forward is under quarantine but tested negative for COVID-19.

Agent: David Pastrnak under quarantine, has tested negative for COVID-19https://t.co/KwemYnRxbr



by @FlutoShinzawa — The Athletic Boston (@TheAthleticBOS) July 17, 2020

JP Barry, Pastrnak’s agent, said the 24-year-old tested negative for the coronavirus but is under quarantine because he came in contact with someone who tested positive.

Pastrnak has not skated with the team the past two days.

In 70 games for the Bruins this season, Pastrnak has 48 goals and 47 assists.