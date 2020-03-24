Could we see a reunion of Newton and Rivera?

The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton today, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

The Panthers gave Newton's representatives permission to seek a trade last week after signing free agent Teddy Bridgewater to a multi-year deal to become their new starting quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Panthers tried to send Newton the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Panthers tried to send Cam Newton to the #Bears and #Chargers. They found no takers and at this point, no starting jobs available. Release was the only option. Carolina has just $2M in dead money with this release, but Cam is now free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020

The 30-year-old quarterback was limited to just two games in 2019 because of a foot injury. The year before that he threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

Newton has spent the last nine seasons under centre in Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall by the team out of the University of Auburn in the 2011 NFL Draft.

When Newton is officially released, he will join another former No. 1 overall draft pick QB, Jameis Winston, on the open market.