How will the Super League impact soccer in Europe?

Chelsea and Manchester City are pulling out of the European Super League, according to reports from England.

Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also withdrawing, according to reports.

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester City were two of 12 clubs that announced plans to form a Super League earlier this week, with three other clubs expected to join.

The move was met with disapproval from fans and while the clubs didn't want to leave their domestic leagues, they were warned that wouldn't be possible.

Manchester City pulling out of Super League. City have told organisers they no longer want to be part of the £4.6billion scheme. Full details coming @SunSport @TheSunFootball @TheSun — Martin Lipton (@MartinLipton) April 20, 2021

Chelsea and City were two of six England clubs. along with Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham expected to make the move to the Super League with the Premier League threatening sanctions, including expulsion, against them.

The other 14 clubs "unanimously and vigorously" rejected the Super League plans.