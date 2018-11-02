The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Clayton Kershaw have agreed to a three-year, $93 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Kershaw contract with #Dodgers is for three years, $93M with incentives, per source. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 2, 2018

Kershaw could have opted out of the last two years and $65 million of his current contract, but with the new deal will be with the Dodgers for the next three seasons.

The three-time Cy Young winner has spent his entire career with the Dodgers. He finished this past season with a 9-5 record and 2.73 earned run average in 26 starts.

Kershaw has struggled in the postseason however, finishing with a 7.36 ERA in two starts in this year's World Series.