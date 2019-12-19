Right-hander Julio Teheran has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels worth $9 million, according to multiple reports.

Teheran went 10-11 last year with the Atlanta Braves, his 10th season with the club, but had his 2020 club option turned down following the season.

Teheran has been consistent over the past several seasons, posting a 3.81 ERA in 174.2 innings spread out over 33 starts in 2019.

Teheran’s best season came in 2014 when he won 14 games and turned in a 2.89 ERA over 221.0 innings. He was named an All-Star that season, as well as in 2016.

He has started the last six Opening Day games for Atlanta.