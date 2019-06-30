Free agent guard Klay Thompson is re-upping with the Golden State Warriors on a five-year, $190 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

And, yes, Klay Thompson is getting the five-year, $190 max from Golden State, sources reiterate. A done deal even before today — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

BREAKING: Klay Thompson agrees to five-year, $190 million contract with #Warriors.



via @Con_Chron: https://t.co/A1u8XgXxqE — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 1, 2019

The 29-year-old guard averaged 21.5 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists throughout the course of the 2018-19 regular season with the Golden State Warriors. The Washington State University product has shot 41.9 percent from beyond the arc in his career.

Thompson spent the last eight seasons with the Golden State Warriors after being selected 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. In his career with Golden State, Thompson has five all-star appearances and three [insert “four” if Warriors win again this season] NBA championships.

Thompson has averaged 19.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over his eight-year career.