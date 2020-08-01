Between four and six additional St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Not all who tested positive with the Cardinals are players, source says. Combination of staff and players. https://t.co/hpHd7HMJHI — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2020

The St. Louis' new positive tests are a combination of staff and players, according to Rosenthal. Saturday's news come as the Cardinals announced on Friday that two of their players tested positive on Wednesday prior to their game against the Minnesota Twins.

Craig Mish of the Swings and Mishes podcast was first to report the Cardinals new additional positive tests.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the Cardinals' game against the Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for this evening has been postponed.

Brewers-Cardinals game postponed — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2020

More to come.