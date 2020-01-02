Free agent right-handed reliever Will Harris has signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Source confirms: Harris deal with #Nationals is three years, $24M. First with terms: @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 3, 2020

Harris, 35, was lights out last season in 68 games for the Houston Astros, who fell to the Nationals in the World Series. In 60.0 innings, Harris pitched to an ERA 1.50 while striking out 62 batters. He was also effective in the postseason, posting a 1.86 ERA as the Astros made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series.

This was Harris’ fifth season in Houston after spending two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and one season with the Colorado Rockies in 2012.

Harris was selected in the ninth round of the 2006 draft and played collegiately at Louisiana State.