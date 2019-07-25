49m ago
Reports: Saints WR Thomas holding out
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has not arrived at the team's facilities with the rest of his teammates, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the two sides are not there yet on a new deal Thomas is seeking, and until they get there, Thomas will stay away.
Thomas has been a productive receiver since the Saints drafted him in the second round in 2016 and led the league in receptions last year with 125. Thomas also had a career-high 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
In three seasons in New Orleans, Thomas has 321 receptions for 3,727 yards and 23 touchdowns.