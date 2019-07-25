New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has not arrived at the team's facilities with the rest of his teammates, according to multiple reports.

The #Saints have reported and WR Michael Thomas has not arrived at the facility, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s seeking a new deal and the two sides are not there yet. Until they get there, he’ll stay away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2019

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the two sides are not there yet on a new deal Thomas is seeking, and until they get there, Thomas will stay away.

Thomas has been a productive receiver since the Saints drafted him in the second round in 2016 and led the league in receptions last year with 125. Thomas also had a career-high 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In three seasons in New Orleans, Thomas has 321 receptions for 3,727 yards and 23 touchdowns.