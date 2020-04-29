17m ago
Reports: Knicks retain Perry as GM
The New York Knicks will retain Scott Perry as their general manager on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Knicks president Leon Rose confirmed the news with a statement to Newsday Wednesday.
“Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York," Rose said, via Newsday.
Perry has been the Knicks GM the past three seasons, accumulating a 67-163 record during that time.
Rose has been the team's president since March, but only had a short time evaluating the team before the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season.
