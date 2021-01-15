Stark: MLB is saying and doing what they have to right now for their season plans

It appears DJ LeMahieu isn't going anywhere.

According to multiple reports, the veteran infielder is expected to finalize a deal to return to the New York Yankees on Friday.

The #Yankees made it clear that their number one priority this offseason was resigning 2B D.J. LeMahieu and as 1st reported by @jonmorosi the two sides are expected to finalize the deal today. LeMahieu has won batting titles in both leagues, 3 Gold Gloves, 2 Silver Sluggers, 3 AS — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) January 15, 2021

LeMahieu, 32, has established himself as one of the best pure hitters in baseball over the last couple of seasons since signing with the Yankees in 2019.

LeMahieu won his second career batting title with an average of .364, becoming the first player to win the batting title in both leagues since “Big Ed” Delahanty in 1902. LeMahieu previously won a batting title (.348) while a member of the Colorado Rockies in 2016 and finished the 2020 season with 10 home runs and a career-best OPS of 1.011.

LeMahieu has also won three Gold Gloves, all coming as a member of the Rockies.

He made his big league debut as a 22-year-old back in May of 2011 and has a career batting average of .305.