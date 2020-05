Reports: A's to furlough scouts after Draft

The Oakland A's will furlough several area and pro scouts in June after the MLB Draft, according to a number of reports.

The pro scouts are being informed the same. https://t.co/1jwmcfAYSB — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 26, 2020

The furloughs are expected to last through October 31, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

More details to follow.