The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement with free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to multiple reports.

Phillies in agreement with Andrew McCutchen pending physical. It will be three yr deal — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) December 11, 2018

The deal will be for three years, pending a physical, according to NBCSN's Jim Sailibury.

McCutchen was ranked 11th among this winter's Top 50 Free Agent List compiled by TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips and TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell.

McCutchen split last season between the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. He combined for a .368 on-base percentage and .424 slugging percentage while hitting 20 home runs and driving in 65 runs.