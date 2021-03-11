12m ago
Reports: Duke out of ACC Tournament
The Duke Blue Devils' run at the ACC Tournament has come to an end. According to multiple reports, the club has a positive test and will miss the rest of the ACC Tournament, likely ending their season.
TSN.ca Staff
NCAA: Boston College 51, Duke 86
Can confirm reports that a Duke positive test has knocked the Blue Devils out of the ACC tournament.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 11, 2021
Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told @Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2021
The Blue Devils were scheduled to take on No. 2-ACC seeded Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday evening. Duke defeated Louisville 70-56 Wednesday night in the second round.
The NCAA has not yet made an official announcement about the positive test or Duke's withdrawal from the tournament.
