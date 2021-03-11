The Duke Blue Devils' run at the ACC Tournament has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the club has a positive test and will miss the rest of the ACC Tournament, likely ending their season.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to take on No. 2-ACC seeded Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday evening. Duke defeated Louisville 70-56 Wednesday night in the second round.

The NCAA has not yet made an official announcement about the positive test or Duke's withdrawal from the tournament.

More to come.  