The Duke Blue Devils' run at the ACC Tournament has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the club has a positive test and will miss the rest of the ACC Tournament, likely ending their season.

Can confirm reports that a Duke positive test has knocked the Blue Devils out of the ACC tournament. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 11, 2021

Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told @Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2021

The Blue Devils were scheduled to take on No. 2-ACC seeded Florida State in the quarterfinals Thursday evening. Duke defeated Louisville 70-56 Wednesday night in the second round.

The NCAA has not yet made an official announcement about the positive test or Duke's withdrawal from the tournament.

