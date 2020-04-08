Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is out of her UFC 249 rematch against Jessica Andrade, another former title holder in the same weight class, according to multiple reports.



Namajunas was announced as part of the revamped April 18 card that was revealed by the UFC on Monday.

Per @raphamarinho and @vevyrodrigues, Rose Namajunas is OUT for UFC 249 and a replacement is being sought to face Jessica Andrade. https://t.co/SJjhOwNSbl — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 8, 2020

Raphael Marinho and Evy Rodrigues of Combate were the first to report that Namajunas was out of UFC 249.



The event was originally supposed to be held at Barcalys Center in Brooklyn, but the promotion was forced to move the event because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The new location for the event has not been officially announced.



Namajunas has not been in the Octagon since she dropped the title to Andrade in their first bout at UFC 237.



Prior to that loss she had successfully captured and defended the strawweight belt in two bouts against Joanna Jędrzejczyk.



Andrade was defeated in her first title defence against Zhang Weili on August 31, which was the last time she competed in the UFC.



The loss broke a four-fight winning streak.



There is no word on a replacement bout for Andrade at UFC 249.