It appears Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers have beaten the clock and reached a contract extension ahead of Monday's deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers and their kicker reached a two-year, $10.5 million deal Monday, hours ahead the 4pm et deadline for franchise tagged players to sign extensions. Schefter reports the contract includes an option clause that could extend the deal into a four-year, $19 million agreement.

Two players remain set to play under the franchise tag this season; Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and Atlanta Falcons defensive linemane Grady Jarrett. Le'Veon Bell opted to sit out the entire 2018 season rather than play under the franchise tag for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Gould had pulled his contract proposals that he sent to the club and told the team he will not negotiate or sign a long-term deal with them. At the time, Schefter added that Gould would like to be traded.

Gould, 36, has been with the Niners for the last two seasons. Prior to that he spent one year with the New York Giants and 11 with the Bears in Chicago.

He has a career field goal percentage of 87.7 per cent and kicked at a league-leading 97.1 clip last year in 16 games. He made a league-high 35 kicks the season before, finishing the year at 95.1 per cent.