Giants sign P Gausman, acquire SS Cozart
The Giants announced Tuesday evening that they have signed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal. Minutes later, the team announced they have acquired infielders Zack Cozart and Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.
It's been a busy day in San Francisco.
Gausman split last season between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, pitching to an ERA of 5.72 in 102.1 innings.
Cozart had a down season in 2019 for the Angels, hitting just .124 over 38 games. It's a far cry from his production from 2017 where he was named to the National League All-Star team as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
The Giants finished 77-85 last season to miss the playoffs for the third season in a row.