Darlington: 'I would be stunned if Tom Brady returns to the Patriots'

Buzz around the NFL Combine this week is that quarterback Tom Brady will not be back with the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington said on ESPN radio Thursday that he "would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England," while The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported "the strong buzz in Indy this week is that Tom Brady won't return to the Patriots."

ESPN’s @JeffDarlington on @GetUpESPN: “I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2020

The strong buzz in Indy this week is that Tom Brady won’t return to the Patriots. Will be first domino to fall in QB musical chairs. #NFLCombine — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 27, 2020

Brady is a free agent this off-season after spending all 20 years of his career with the Patriots. There has been speculation the Las Vegas Raiders could make a run at the 42-year-old should he hit free agency.

Brady, a three-time MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion, threw for 4,057 yards last season, his lowest total in a full season since 2010. Brady's 24 touchdown passes last season were his lowest total in a full season since 2006.