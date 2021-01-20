The Toronto Blue Jays’ outfield additions didn’t end with George Springer.

After the Jays reached a six-year, $150 million agreement with Springer late Tuesday night, the team is also signing outfielder Michael Brantley to a three-year deal pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

Source confirms: Free-agent Michael Brantley in agreement with Blue Jays on a three-year contract, pending physical. First: @thehazelmae. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 20, 2021

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell reported Tuesday night that "legit legs to the Michael Brantley package deal" and the Blue Jays are very open to it.

Mitchell noted Tuesday night that adding Brantley, a 33-year-old left fielder, would create an outfield logjam, but the Jays could use the surplus to upgrade their pitching on the trade market.

Rosenthal notes that Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are all under club control for three more seasons and that Grichuk, who is the most expensive of the three, may be the least attractive in a trade.

Current Blue Jays OFers Grichuk, Hernandez and Gurriel Jr. all under club control for three more seasons. Grichuk most expensive, and probably least attractive in trade. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 20, 2021

Brantley had been the mark of consistency at the plate during his lengthy big league career and that continued once he arrived with the Houston Astros after the 2018 season.

Brantley has hit .309 combined over the past two seasons, good for eighth best in baseball over that span.

Prior to his tenure in Houston, Brantley is known for the 10 seasons he spent with Cleveland, appearing in 1,051 games during that time period. He is a four-time All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2014).

Brantley was originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2005 MLB Draft and arrived in Cleveland in a 2008 trade deadline deal that saw left-hander C.C. Sabathia head to Milwaukee.