The Toronto Blue Jays have not added Michael Brantley, yet.

Contrary to earlier reports, ESPN's Jeff Passan writes there is no agreement in place as of yet between the two sides. He notes the Blue Jays are still in on Brantley, and could still reach a deal with the veteran outfielder.

There is not an agreement in place between outfielder Michael Brantley and the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a source. The Blue Jays are among the teams still in on Brantley, and a deal may eventually get done, but it is not finished. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2021

Multiple reports Wednesday indicated that Brantley had agreed to a three-year deal with Toronto pending a physical.

"One thing to remember about Michael Brantley's negotiations with the Blue Jays: Because of his medical history, the whole 'pending a physical' caveat carries more meaning. So it makes sense for both sides to tamp down suggestions of an agreement until he gets through that," tweeted ESPN's Buster Olney.

Brantley was severely hampered by injuries in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, appearing in just 101 games total as a member of Cleveland.

After the Jays reached a six-year, $150 million agreement with Springer late Tuesday night, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell tweeted there were "legit legs to the Michael Brantley package deal" and the Blue Jays are very open to it.

Mitchell noted Tuesday night that adding Brantley, a 33-year-old left fielder, would create an outfield logjam, but the Jays could use the surplus to upgrade their pitching on the trade market.

Brantley had been the mark of consistency at the plate during his lengthy big league career and that continued once he arrived with the Houston Astros after the 2018 season.

Brantley has hit .309 combined over the past two seasons, good for eighth best in baseball over that span.

Prior to his tenure in Houston, Brantley is known for the 10 seasons he spent with Cleveland, appearing in 1,051 games during that time period. He is a four-time All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2014).

Brantley was originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2005 MLB Draft and arrived in Cleveland in a 2008 trade deadline deal that saw left-hander C.C. Sabathia head to Milwaukee.