The Golden State Warriors have an agreement in place to acquire restricted free agent guard D'Angelo Russell from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Russell's new contract with the Warriors will be a four-year, $117 million maximum contract, per Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium reports that Brooklyn will also send forward Treveon Graham and guard Shabazz Napier to the Warriors as part of the deal. On the other side, the Warriors are sending veteran guard/forward Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, per Wojnarowski, along with future draft picks.

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Russell, 23, is coming off 2018-19 campaign where he 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game en route to earning the first all-star appearance of his four-year career. He spent the last two season of his career with the Brooklyn Nets after being traded there from the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2017-18 season. Russell was drafted second overall by the Lakers in the 2015 draft out of Ohio State.

The 35-year-old Iguodala spent the past six seasons with the Warriors after being traded from the Denver Nuggets ahead of the 2013-14 season. With the Warriors, Iguodala won three championships (2015, 17, 18) and was named finals MVP when Golden State won the title in 2015. The veteran of 15 seasons began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted him ninth overall in the 2004 draft out of Arizona.