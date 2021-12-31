Assessing key storylines to watch as NHL training camps get set to open

Pierre-Luc Dubois is not in Columbus and remain unsigned ahead of Blue Jackets' training camp.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is not in Columbus as camp approaches and remains unsigned. And now there are rumblings from a few teams around the league that Dubois may be looking for a change of scenery. Maybe wishful thinking on their part. But stay tuned on this one. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 31, 2020

The 22-year-old restricted free agent is coming off his entry-level deal with the Blue Jackets. He recorded 18 goals and 31 assists in 70 games for Columbus last season.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun he remains confident Dubois will sign a contract before training camp.

CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen via text message says he remains confident he will get a contract done with Dubois before camp starts https://t.co/DRSUtCPKnK — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 31, 2020

The third overall selection in the 2016 Draft, Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 regular season games over three years in Columbus.

More details to come.