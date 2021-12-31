1h ago
Dubois remains unsigned ahead of Blue Jackets' camp
Pierre-Luc Dubois is not in Columbus and remain unsigned ahead of Blue Jackets' training camp. The 22-year-old restricted free agent is coming off his entry-level deal with the Blue Jackets. He recorded 18 goals and 31 assists in 70 games for Columbus last season.
TSN.ca Staff
Assessing key storylines to watch as NHL training camps get set to open
Pierre-Luc Dubois is not in Columbus and remain unsigned ahead of Blue Jackets' training camp.
The 22-year-old restricted free agent is coming off his entry-level deal with the Blue Jackets. He recorded 18 goals and 31 assists in 70 games for Columbus last season.
Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun he remains confident Dubois will sign a contract before training camp.
The third overall selection in the 2016 Draft, Dubois has 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 regular season games over three years in Columbus.
More details to come.