Toronto Blue Jays pitcher T.J. Zeuch said on Monday manager Charlie Montoyo told him he has made the opening day roster.

TJ Zeuch says Charlie Montoyo told him prior to today’s game that he has made #BlueJays opening day roster. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 29, 2021

By my count, that’s 12 arms locked into #BlueJays pitching staff now.



Assuming Robbie Ray goes on IL, final spot — or spots if they go with 14 — coming down to Merryweather, Liriano, Cole, Kay, Milone, Castro, Bergen. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 29, 2021

The 25-year-old Zeuch had appeared in three games with one start during Spring Training, recording a 1.29 earned run average in seven innings.

Zeuch had a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings last season for the Blue Jays.