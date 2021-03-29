1h ago
Zeuch makes Blue Jays' opening day roster
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher T.J. Zeuch said on Monday manager Charlie Montoyo told him he has made the opening day roster.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Tigers 4, Blue Jays 4
The 25-year-old Zeuch had appeared in three games with one start during Spring Training, recording a 1.29 earned run average in seven innings.
Zeuch had a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings last season for the Blue Jays.